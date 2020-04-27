GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan chef known not just for her delicious recipes and popular restaurant, but her incredible generous nature is being recognized for all the good she's doing for the community.

Chef Jenna Arcidiacono, of Amore Trattoria Italiana located in Comstock Park, and her staff have been helping to feed families and people on the front lines since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

On Monday, April 27, she will be featured on "Returning the Flavor" with Mike Rowe on Facebook. Rowe is highlighting all the people who have given back to their communities during such a tumultuous time.

Chef Jenna couldn't give away too many details in a Facebook Live video shared on Friday, but she did Rowe and the show surprised her in a big way. She was at a loss for words, but couldn't wait for the community to see the episode.

You can watch that episode of "Returning the Favor" on Facebook at 9 p.m.

Massage Chair Chronicles = Mike Rowe said my name pink champagne Posted by Jenna Arcidiacono on Friday, April 24, 2020

