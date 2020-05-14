Whitmer extends disaster relief child care services for essential workers, enhances protections for nursing home staff and residents

The child care EO extends until June 10. The nursing home protections EO extends until May 20.

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer signed two executive orders Wednesday night that extends disaster relief child care services and enhances the protections of nursing home staff and residents during the pandemic.

Executive Order 2020-83 continues the expanded access and capacity for child care services, giving priority to essential workforce, and extends until June 10, 2020. Executive Order 2020-84 continues to protect residents and staff in long-term care facilities and extends until May 20, 2020.

“This virus has created unprecedented challenges for people across the state, and by expanding access to child care for our frontline workers, we can give them peace of mind while they work to fight the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said.

“It is also necessary to continue to these important practices within long-term care facilities so we can continue to protect residents and staff from the spread of the virus," the governor continued. "I am only extending this order for an additional week, and will continue to work with partners to further protect nursing home residents and staff beyond then. I look forward to hearing suggestions from the legislature to protect Michiganders from COVID-19 and am hopeful we can work on solutions together.”

Executive Order 2020-84 establishes procedures in long-term care facilities to protect the health and safety of both employees and residents. The order provides for standard safety protocols at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to suppress the spread of COVID-19, keeping both residents and staff safe. It also establishes a network of “regional hubs” -- nursing homes with separate units devoted exclusively to care of COVID-19-affected patients.

Executive Order 2020-84 also protects long-term care residents from eviction and reaffirms the protection that Whitmer's previous executive order provided for employees who stay home from work when exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, the order uses CDC guidelines to establish precautionary measures within long-term care facilities.

Executive Order 2020-83 ensures the availability of child care services for health care workers, first responders, and other workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Under Executive Order 2020-83, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is authorized to issue expedited provisional licenses to expand capacity for child care services. It also allows employers, like hospitals, to operate a disaster relief child care center for their employees. Public and nonpublic school facilities can also be utilized to host a disaster relief child care center focused on providing services essential workers.

