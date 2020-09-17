Child deaths from COVID-19 still rare

Michigan reports second death of child from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The death of a two month old child from COVID-19 has some parents worried about how serious the virus may be for their children. The death is the second pediatric death in Michigan due to COVID-19 t

Dr. Rosemary Olivero, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital says while COVID 19 deaths in children are still considered rare there are a few things parents should know, "The vast majority of children who get COVID are still having very mild disease, very few are being hospitalized, and we have very few cases where children need to go to the intensive care unit. And luckily deaths related to pediatrics remains extremely low." According to the CDC the risk of death in children from COVID-19 is less than 1%.

Dr. Olivera adds that most children who are hospitalized have underlying health conditions like asthma, lung issues and obesity but in rare cases healthy children have died from the disease in other parts of the country. Dr. Olivera says it points to how much we have yet to learn about how the coronavirus affects children.

