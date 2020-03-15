GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — Hundreds of churches in West Michigan closed their doors following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's temporary ban on gatherings of more than 250 people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

While church pews were empty Sunday morning, social media and the internet offered individuals an opportunity to plug into their weekly service from the safety of their own homes.

Grand Rapids First held a service with a full band and a sermon, the pews were empty. The West Michigan church has been working on a new online campus for interactive streaming over the last several months. The digital platform would allow pastors and worship groups to broadcast and stream their messages live into the homes of viewers. A team of workers will also man the desks, interact with viewers online in real time, answering prayer requests and offering words of encouragement.

"Even though we’re doing it through social media platforms, they’re going to feel a connection with us," lead pastor, Sam Rijfkogel, said.

According to Rijfkogel, Grand Rapids First has around 4,000 individuals who come through the doors for worship each week. Among them are Suellen and Troy Williams and their three children.

Troy told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, he appreciates the amount of thought Rijfkogel put into the online streaming system.

"I think it’s phenomenal and I love the fact that our pastor’s heart is to really be engaging to a community that might not set foot into the church," he said. "It’s never a substitute. It should never, ever substitute the gathering of the saints, but it’s a powerful tool that can complement those times where we just can’t be there."

The Williams belong to small groups within the church and said they will be using Zoom video conferencing software to meet with other members for the time being.

Rijfkogel said streaming content for kids and teens is currently in the works, and said the COVID-19 pandemic is providing church communities with the opportunity for outreach.

"People are very nervous and there’s not a greater time for Jesus followers to rise up with courage and faith," he said.

