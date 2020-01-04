FLINT, Mich. — Residents of Flint will be under a mandatory curfew beginning Thursday, April 2 as the city continues to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next 30 days. During this month, stores, pharmacies and most other businesses will be closed by 9 p.m.

Anyone providing or obtaining essential services are exempt from the curfew. Neeley said the definition of "essential" will mirror that in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order.

Violations of the curfew are considered a misdemeanor, which is punishable by 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

"This is real, ladies and gentlemen," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, during a video announcement of the curfew. "This is about enacting proactive solutions and protecting life."

Experts are predicting the pandemic will reach it's peak sometime in the month of April.

As of April 1, there is over 9,000 positive cases in Michigan and over 300 deaths.

Mayor Neeley also announced that bottled water deliveries will begin next week with a donation from Nestle Waters North America. Anyone who needs water can apply by calling 810-410-2020.

You can see the City of Flint's entire announcement below.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley announces citywide curfew will go into effect Thursday, April 2, 2020. Posted by City of Flint on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

