CMU: Get vaccinated or get tested weekly to attend classes

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — As students, faculty and staff return to Central Michigan University this fall, they will either need to be fully vaccinated or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.
That's according to the school's updated COVID-19 guidelines.
Students, faculty and staff have until Friday, Sept. 3 to provide proof of their vaccine status to opt-out of weekly COVID-19 testing.
Those who do not upload their vaccine card will need to show their first COVID-19 test result by Sept. 3.
Testing will be free on campus starting Aug. 30.
These added protocols come as the delta variant continues to rise across West Michigan.
This fall, masks are also required indoors at the university.
Those who choose not to comply risk disciplinary action.
