CMU: Get vaccinated or get tested weekly to attend classes

Central Michigan University is requiring all students, faculty and staff to either provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 3, or get tested weekly.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — As students, faculty and staff return to Central Michigan University this fall, they will either need to be fully vaccinated or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

That's according to the school's updated COVID-19 guidelines.

Students, faculty and staff have until Friday, Sept. 3 to provide proof of their vaccine status to opt-out of weekly COVID-19 testing.

Those who do not upload their vaccine card will need to show their first COVID-19 test result by Sept. 3.

Testing will be free on campus starting Aug. 30.

These added protocols come as the delta variant continues to rise across West Michigan.

This fall, masks are also required indoors at the university.

Those who choose not to comply risk disciplinary action.

Today we announced updated COVID-19 guidelines for returning to campus. By Friday, 9/3, all students, faculty and staff must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or begin participation in weekly testing. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/Uxh6PIglq8 https://t.co/s9REca1p1B — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) August 19, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.