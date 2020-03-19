MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University President Bob Davies announced Thursday that CMU will be postponing May commencement ceremonies, extending online-only classes throughout the end of the semester, and cancelling all summer study abroad programs.

Davies stated on CMU's website that he made the difficult decision to postpone commencement ceremonies in order to comply with the CDC who advises against the gathering of 50 people or more and to protect graduates and their families.

CMU is still looking for ways to celebrate graduates' achievements, which may include ceremonies in August. Additional information will be released when it is available.

Davies encourages students to talk with their families and cancel any plans to come to campus for graduation.

Students scheduled to participate in May Commencement Ceremonies will be receiving additional information in their email.

Online-only classes are being extended through the end of the semester. This includes tests, exams, and quizzes.

Campus will remain open and operational, as previously stated.

Residence halls will remain open for residents who have no alternative housing options and dining services will continue to be offered take-out style.

Residence Life will be reaching out to students with information about moving out of residence halls, if they aren't currently living there.

Summer study abroad programs are also cancelled. Due to rapid changes in travel advisories, border closures, and mobility restrictions.

Davies hopes that the announcement will allow time for student to make new summer arrangements.

CMU will release information regarding housing, dining, and study abroad refunds as soon as it's available.

