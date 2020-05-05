The pandemic has looked like many things for higher education institutions: empty classrooms amid remote learning, virtual commencements and Zoom calls to welcome the incoming freshman class. But, the greatest challenge of all may be planning to bring everyone back.

In her 52 years at Grand Valley State University, Lynn Blue says she has never navigated something quite like this.

"But, we're going to get through this. Children need to go to school, and so we'll find the way to make this happen," said Blue, who is the vice president of enrollment development at the public university in Allendale.

On Friday, GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella told over 1,000 incoming freshman and their families that the plan is to begin their college careers on campus this fall. But, as schools across the state have learned in the last few months, that could all change in an instant.

Mantella said they hope to have a final decision for the fall semester by June 22. Between now and then, GVSU staff members on every level are making arrangements, so they can safely bring back over 23,000 students in a few months.

"We can't just turn the dial and go from remote to in person," Blue said. "There's quite a lot to do, to make sure that we will have classes."

Arrangements have to be made to allow for social distancing in every class, which could mean reducing class sizes or shifting classrooms.

"And it's no small feat when there are 4,400 classes that need to be dealt with," Blue said.

Blue says they are also in the throes of planning how to safely house over 6,000 students and how to safely feed those who rely on campus dining.

"Pretty much everything the university does has to be rethought," Blue said.

The in person planning is just one facet of the fall 2020 semester, GVSU—like many schools in the state—are also preparing backup plans for remote learning or a hybrid of both.

According to the school's website, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel said he's "cautiously optimistic" that the university will be able to provide “as much in-person instruction as possible". But, questions still loom about how and when, and the school says the reopening of its three campuses will likely be gradual.

A number of schools, including Calvin University, Hope College, Northern Michigan University and Western Michigan University say they are making plans to safely reopen in the fall contingent upon state and local guidelines.

On the other end of the spectrum, Jackson College has announced it will provide online learning through the spring and fall semesters.

Davenport University and Aquinas College both say they are expecting to announce a final decision within the next few weeks. Central Michigan and Grand Rapids Community College said they are both still in planning stages. And Michigan State University says its final decision will not come until midsummer, however, the Lansing school is making plans for a return to campus.

Meanwhile, there's also a concern of decreased enrollment or deferments for the fall 2020 semester. A concern that Blue says they are trying to approach positively.

"Education is important and it's never been as important as right now," Blue said.

