Company asks for community help to clean up littered PPE

MICHIGAN, USA — When the promotional products company, iPromo, was hit hard by the pandemic, it switched gears to create and sell masks and other personal protection equipment.

Now, owner Leo Friedman cant seem to get away from it.

"I walk the streets a lot on calls. Its my only chance to get out of the house," says Friedman, who lives in Chicago. "I count on average four pieces of PPE litter per block."

After seeing more discarded masks as the pandemic continued, he helped create the Anti Litter PPE Crew.

The idea? Get everyone from coast to coast to join in and help the fight against litter.

"We're trying to encourage a conversation, trying to encourage a lot of copycats," explains Friedman.

Every mask you pick up doesn't just help the environment, you'll also help someone in need. For every five masks you pick up, the company will donate a mask to an organization that needs masks.

Participating is simple. Just clean PPE off the streets and then head over to the company's website.

"Let us know approximately how many pieces you picked up, just take a quick picture show us your bag," says Friedman.

iPromo is committed to giving away at least 250,000 masks.

"If we get over a million pieces of PPE litter off the streets, it'll be a win," says Friedman.

He says his ready to help as long as the need continues. To learn more about how to get involved, click here.

