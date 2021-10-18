Comstock High School cancels Tuesday classes due to COVID-19 case

School officials say the student who tested positive was at classes and a school dance on Friday, Oct. 15.

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Comstock High School has canceled classes for Tuesday, Oct. 19 due to a student testing positive for COVID-19. The student was present both at classes and at a school dance on Friday, Oct. 15.

The school announced the cancellation Monday, citing the Kalamazoo Health Department's contract tracing protocol. This cancellation includes all extra-curricular activities and sports. All other Comstock Public Schools buildings will remain open and activities will continued as planned.

If your student attended the dance and is vaccinated, no actions are required. If your student attended the dance and is unvaccinated, parents are asked to contact the Comstock High School office at 269-250-8705 to report your student's attendance and receive guidance.

Families will be contacted as needed for regular contact tracing. The school will report back with the findings.

