LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she may soon allow construction to restart in Michigan if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop and testing rises.

The governor will hold a news conference Monday with business and health care leaders to discuss how she's assessing the virus’s risk in different economic sectors.

She told Politico construction operations and other ‘outdoor enterprises’ could reopen in the next phase.

Whitmer on Friday extended and loosened one of the country’s strictest stay-at-home orders. The measure is in effect through May 15.

People now must wear a mask in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.