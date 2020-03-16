GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy customers who are unable to work or haven't paid their bill won't have to worry about service shutoffs during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.

Consumers Energy announced Monday, March 16 that it will suspend the shutoffs for non-paying or low-income and seniors customers.

"The coronavirus has created unprecedented circumstances around the world, and we have a responsibility to help slow the spread of the illness," Consumers said in a statement Monday.

Beginning March 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020, service shutoffs will be suspended. The time frames could be adjusted depending on the spread and severity of the virus, Consumers said.

Senior citizens and qualified low-income customers already enrolled in Consumers' Winter Protection Program have already had their end dates extended through May 3, 2020, without any additional actions required on their part.

"This ensures our most vulnerable customers have the services they need during this state of emergency," Consumers statement went on to say. "All shut-off notices will be withheld to prevent any additional stress for these customers."

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus.

