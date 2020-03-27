HOLLAND, Mich — Coppercraft Distillery delivers 1,000 gallons of its own alcohol-based hand sanitizer to Holland Hospital on Friday

The hand sanitizer was delivered by Great Lakes Wine & Spirits -- who is the distributor of all Coppercraft products in Michigan. Great Lakes Wine & Spirits donated its trucks and drivers to deliver the product.

Last week, Coppercraft said it would produce and donate approximately 10,000 gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitizer to area hospitals and healthcare providers, including Holland Hospital, to mitigate shortages within the community.

The hand sanitizer was created using a formula provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and resulted in a sanitizer with just under 80 percent alcohol.

Coopercraft Production Manager Shaun McLarty said the distillery will run about 800 gallons per batch.

The move to use their facility was modeled after other distilleries, said Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery. Mammoth Distilling in Traverse City is also manufacturing and distributing hand sanitizer to health care providers in their areas.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on residents and businesses to donate essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19 in the state.

“Right now, medical professionals across the state are forced to reuse face masks. This increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a time when we should do everything we can to mitigate it," Gov. Whitmer said on Tuesday. "We’re not getting the tools we need from the federal government, so it’s on all of us to work together to protect each other. ”

Many businesses have stepped up to do their part in helping medical providers respond to COVID-19. Ford, 3M, the UAW, and GE Health Care announced a partnership to manufacture respirators.

Donations can be directed to the Michigan Community Service Commission at COVID19donations@michigan.gov or 517-335-4295.

