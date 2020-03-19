HOLLAND, Mich — A lakeshore distillery has announced it will produce an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and donate it to hospitals and healthcare providers combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Coppercraft Distillery, located on 120th Avenue in Holland Township, committed to making approximately 10,000 gallons of sanitizer, as local providers deal with shortages.

The sanitizer is "comprised primarily of glycerol and a 96 percent ABV-neutral grain spirit," according to a release. It will comply with guidelines from the World Health Organization, which require a 60 percent alcohol minimum.

"Times of crisis require each of us to determine how we can use our work for good,” said Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery. “This is an opportunity to step into a need and assist our community, and we are honored to do so in such a practical way."

The World Health Organization provided the formula, which will result in a sanitizer that contains around 80 percent alcohol. Coppercraft says the product will be ready for distribution early next week.

RELATED: Holland Hospital to open COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

RELATED: What is Ottawa County's response to coronavirus

The distillery's distributor will donate trucks and drivers to deliver. Holland Hospital is a major focus of the donations.

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, we have been inspired by numerous stories of people lending a hand to assist one another," Mucci said in the release. "This is one way our team can express gratitude for all front-line healthcare workers during this exceptional time."

The need for effective, safe hand sanitizer is critical across the country right now, said Rob Schwartz, Vice President of Quality, IT, HIM, and Risk at Holland Hospital.

"We are so appreciative of companies like Coppercraft Distillery who are choosing to rally behind us and show their support in unique and creative ways.”

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE COVID-19 STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

