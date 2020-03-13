GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two of the three people who have COVID-19 in Kent County have been in quarantine since they returned from their international travel, according to the Kent County Health Department.

"This is not a surprise to us. We have been expecting this for quite some time, and this does not significantly change the recommendations that we have been communicating to the community," Kent County Health Dept. Director Dr. Adam London said regarding cases confirmed by state health officials.

Kent County learned of the three cases Thursday evening from the state. Two women and one man have the virus and they are all above the age of 60.

RELATED: 10 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan, including 4 in West Michigan

The one person, who did not immediately quarantine, had traveled from a country where it was not previously known that the virus was present. London said this individual's contact was limited prior to their quarantine. Currently, the health department says it is working to quarantine anyone who may have come into contact with this resident.

All three people have not required hospitalization, according to London. Each victim is being monitored daily, but London said none of them are severely ill at this point.

The county would not say where the victims had traveled or where they live in Kent County to protect the confidentiality of the three people. But, London said all travel happened earlier this month.

London encouraged all community members to continue washing their hands, stay home if you're sick and protect the vulnerable members of the community.

"We are seeing that the older population is more vulnerable, and we really want to continue to encourage people to be mindful of their older family members and those who are in long term care," London said.

London said it is not clear yet how patients will be cleared of the virus, it could be through further testing or a period of days without symptoms.

Thursday, state health officials said there were ten new cases that tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. This brings the state total to 12 after the first two cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

►Watch the full update from the Kent County Health Department here.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.