GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Employee test positive for COVID-19 at Lowell retirement center

An employee at Green Acres Retirement Living of Lowell tested positive for COVID-19, according to the director of operations.

The retirement center is following all the CDC, local and state health department guidelines to protect both residents and other staff members.

Construction to turn Novi convention center into field hospital complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit announced Friday that construction has been completed at the state's first Alternative Care Facility in the TCF Center.

Construction included triage area, patient support services such as showers and toilets, staff changing areas and administrative space, a command center and pharmacy. The facility have 970 bed spaces across two floors.

The Alternate Care Facility will start accepting patients April 10.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, Michigan recorded 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, making the total 21,504.

The state reported 117 new deaths, making the state's death toll 1,076.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports that 305 inmates have COVID-19, and 137 staff members have also tested positive. There are cases in 11 of the state's 29 prisons. See a full breakdown of coronavirus cases within MDOC here.

Michigan also reports that there are 3,826 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, and 1,628 are in critical care.

