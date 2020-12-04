Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday's cases

Michigan saw a significant decline in the number of cases and deaths reported on Sunday, but state health officials are cautiously saying it might not represent a "true decline."

Sunday's daily update showed there were 645 new cases, which is about half the number reported on Saturday. This brings the total to 24,638.

There were only 95 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,487. This is the first day in a week that the death toll has dipped below 100.

"We cannot say if this represents a true decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. "Reported case counts may reflect a reduction in the amount of laboratory testing performed over the weekend and holiday."

The state said that with limited data to compare, previous reports show that there are consistent decreases on Sunday.

"Single day fluctuations in the number of confirmed cases may not be significant, as a number of external factors can affect data reporting," MDHHS said.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 370 positive cases with eight deaths. There are 24 cases within the Federal Correctional Institute.

The latest data on recoveries shows that 433 Michiganders have recovered from the virus. A recovery is counted a COVID-19 positive individual who is 30 days out from the onset of symptoms.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services later clarified that the spike in the death total on Friday included 30 additional deaths from past death certificate data. The state will review death certificates weekly. If a patient who dies is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case, this will count towards the state's death toll.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

Whitmer to provide update on Monday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday at 3 p.m.

Michigan officials seek workers for local May 5 elections

The state of Michigan is looking for people to serve as workers in the May 5 local elections.

Many older residents who have served in the past are staying home to avoid the risk of getting the coronavirus.

Telemedicine surges in Michigan as doctors close offices

Officials say the closure of doctor’s offices around Michigan during the coronavirus pandemic has spurred a statewide surge in the embrace of telemedicine, a practice that allows doctors to treat patients remotely by phone or computer.

Hospitals and doctors have moved quickly to adopt the technology after government agencies and lawmakers removed regulatory obstacles starting in early March.

Saturday's cases

In Michigan's daily update on COVID-19, the state reported 1,210 new cases making the total 23,993.

On Saturdays, the state will also provide an update on recovered cases. There are now 433 Michiganders who have recovered from the virus.

There were 111 new deaths, which is a dip from Friday's spike. The total of deaths has reached 1,392.

