Whitmer giving update Monday afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning to give an update Monday at 3 p.m. on the state's COVID-19 response. She will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

Sunday's cases

Michigan saw a significant decline in the number of cases and deaths reported on Sunday, but state health officials are cautiously saying it might not represent a "true decline."

Sunday's daily update showed there were 645 new cases, which is about half the number reported on Saturday. This brings the total to 24,638.

There were 95 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,487. This is the first day in a week that the death toll has dipped below 100.

"We cannot say if this represents a true decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. "Reported case counts may reflect a reduction in the amount of laboratory testing performed over the weekend and holiday."

The state said that with limited data to compare, previous reports show that there are consistent decreases on Sunday.

"Single day fluctuations in the number of confirmed cases may not be significant, as a number of external factors can affect data reporting," MDHHS said.

