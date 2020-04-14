GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Eight positive COVID-19 cases at Pine Rest

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids said it had eigh positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, April 14.

According to a statement from Pine Rest, one case was a patient. That person was identified and immediately transferred to an acute care facility for treated.

Pine Rest said seven out of 1,800 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. All seven were placed under a 14-day quarantine, in accordance with both Kent County Health Department and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Monday's cases

On Monday, Michigan's cases reached 25,635 with 995 new cases. This is the second day in a row that daily cases dropped below 1,000.

There were 115 new deaths reported, to make the total number of deaths 1,602.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said they are "cautiously optimistic" as the rate of new cases appears to be slowing down. The day before there were 645 new cases, which was the first day since March 29 that cases were below 1,000. However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said they could not say yet if this represents a "true decline."

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

