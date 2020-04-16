GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

B-93 Birthday Bash rescheduled for August 29

Organizers of the B-93 Birthday Bash have decided to push back the annual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the projected impacts of COVID-19 and for the safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners, WBCT-FM – B.93.7 has rescheduled Birthday Bash 2020," an official release from the event explained Thursday, April 16.

The new date will be Saturday, Aug. 29 for its third year at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Fruitport's Old Fashioned Days canceled for 2020

After considering several alternative solutions, organizers made the call Tuesday night to cancel the 2020 Fruitport Old Fashioned Days festival due to COVID-19.

“This is what gives the Lions Club most of their funds to help people in the community,” Pat Stressman, chairperson of the Fruitport Lions Club’s Old Fashioned Days committee said. “We bring in about $70,000 from the festival. ... A lot of different organizations come to us asking for funds. We’ve been pretty free with our funds, but we’re just not going to be able to do that in the coming year.”

The National Cherry Festival postponed to July 2021

Organizers of the National Cherry Festival are postponing the event to July 3-10 2021.

"There have been few times in our near 100-year history that the National Cherry Festival has not come together to put on a wonderful celebration of cherries, and in those rare instances it was always to support the community and protect the region," stated Kat Paye, National Cherry Festival Executive Director.

The decision did not come lightly. Organizers factored planning time and effort and the economic impacts the festival has on the area, however the health and safety of guests, volunteers, staff, and the community are first priority to the event's organizers.

Mercy Health offering call ahead testing for people with mild COVID-19 symptoms

Mercy Health St. Mary's is expanding testing to West Michigan residents who are earlier in the illness and have fewer symptoms. Those individuals can now call ahead for testing.

"Due to strong community partnerships, testing for COVID-19 has been expanded in West Michigan to include individuals with mild symptoms," said Dr. Andrew Jameson, MD, MD, FACP, AAHIVS Division Chief-Infectious Diseases, Regional Medical Director-Infection Control, Mercy Health Physician Partners.

Jameson also said, "Early diagnosis of COVID-19 decreases transmission of the disease, and this testing site provides quick, convenient access for anyone experiencing symptoms to be tested within a few minutes, getting results within 24 hours."

Community members do not have to be Mercy Health patients to be considered for testing.

Wednesday's cases

On Wednesday the state reported 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 and 153 new deaths. The total number of cases is now 28,059 and the virus has killed 1,921 people.

Wednesday Michigan's death toll became the third highest in the nation.

"Michigan, had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "We are not the third biggest state in the country. This is a dramatic terrible virus."

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

