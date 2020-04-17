GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to give update at 3 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Friday. She will be joined by the state's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Whitmer hopes to relax some of the COVID-19 limitations by May 1

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday she hopes to relax some of the coronavirus limitations set on the state by May 1.

Whitmer appeared on Good Morning America Friday morning to discuss the response to COVID-19.

"I do hope to have some relaxing come May 1, but it's two weeks away and the information and the data and our ability to test is changing so rapidly it's hard to tell precisely where we'll be in a week from now much less two," Whitmer said.

Thursday's cases

On Thursday, state officials reported the number of deaths from COVID-19 reached over 2,000. The state total reached 29,263.

433 people have recovered from the virus, according to the state. The state updates the recovery numbers every Saturday.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

