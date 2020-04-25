Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Kalamazoo County hiring temporary nurses to help care for homeless COVID-19 patients

The Kalamazoo County government is hiring registered nurses to assist with the COVID-19 response efforts.

The temporary positions will be located in an isolation facility delivering nursing care, providing education and conducting disease surveillance. Those hired will provide care for the Kalamazoo County homeless population.

The county warns that nurses who are hired will have the potential to be exposed to COVID-19. They emphasize that the RNs must be able to pear PPE, including N-95 masks, gowns and gloves. All necessary PPE will be provided.

To apply, visit the Kalamazoo County Government Human Resources website.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,350 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 36,641. This is the second day in a row the case count has exceeded 1,000 after there was a dip earlier in the week.

The number of deaths recorded Friday was 108. There are now 3,085 Michiganders who have died from coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 973 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths. There are 68 cases within the Federal Corrections Institute.

