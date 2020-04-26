Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 575 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The case count has been fluctuating over the past 10 days, peaking at 1,350 on Friday before dipping to 562 on Saturday.

The state also reported the lowest daily death count in nearly a month. There were 41 deaths reported Sunday, bringing the total to 3,315. On March 29, the death toll was at 29 before it started to consistently climb.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reported 1,031 cases with 32 deaths. MDOC is working to test an entire Branch County prison, which houses 1,400 inmates. The Federal Corrections Institute reports 81 cases and one death.

The state health department is updating the number of recoveries on Saturdays. Current data shows that 8,342 people have recovered from the virus in Michigan. This is an increase of about 5,000 from last Saturday.

A recovery is counted as a confirmed COVID-19 patient who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

The number of hospitalizations continues to drop. There are 2,757 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, including 871 on ventilators and 1,099 in critical care. There have been 724 people discharged from the hospital.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 9%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defends stay at home order, saying it did not go too far

Sunday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended her stay at home order, saying that Michigan needed to take aggressive steps to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Whitmer appeared on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos. Citing many of the criticisms of the order, Stephanopoulos notes that the Michgian legislature has set up an oversight committee and asks if the order went too far.

CDC adds 6 new COVID-19 symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control has updated its official list of coronavirus symptoms, which can range from mild to severe.

New COVID-19 symptoms include:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Previously, the only official symptoms of coronavirus were fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC updated their original symptom "shortness of breath" to "shortness of breath or difficulty breathing."

Whitmer extends order that suspends scope of medical practice laws

Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended an executive order that relaxes Michigan's medical practice laws to allow certain qualified healthcare workers more flexibility in treating patients.

Healthcare workers are still asked to provide medical care that is within their scope of education, training and experience, but physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses are now allowed to treat patients without the supervision of a licensed physician.

Whitmer order outlines safety guidelines for grocery stores, restaurants

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Sunday that mandates safety measures for the food service industry and pharmacies to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Under this order, the deadline for food establishments to submit licenses and registrations with local health departments has also been extended 60 days past the end of the state of emergency.

Despite the risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear

All over the country, blue-collar and salaried workers have raised their hands to make medical equipment as companies repurpose factories to answer calls for help from beleaguered nurses, doctors and paramedics who are treating patients with the highly contagious virus. Workers also are making soap and hand sanitizer, which early in the crisis were in short supply.

At Ford, over 800 people returned to work at four Detroit-area sites. General Motors, which President Donald Trump had alternately criticized and praised for its work, has about 400 at a now-closed transmission plant in suburban Detroit and an electronics factory in Kokomo, Indiana, working on shields and ventilators. About 60 Toyota workers, both salaried and blue-collar, are making protective equipment in Kentucky, Texas, Michigan and Alabama.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 562 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 37,203. This is a huge decline in the recent case counts, which had climbed back up past 1,000 late in the week.

There were 189 deaths reported, but state health officials say 58 of those were added from reviewing death certificate data from the past couple of days. If a death certificate matches a confirmed COVID-19 case, it will be counted on the Michigan coronavirus website. The total number of deaths has reached 3,274.

