Kalamazoo County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department said two more people died from COVID-19. Both of the victims were older adults with underlying conditions.

Kalamazoo County has a total of three deaths and 40 cases.

Friday cases

State total: 12,744 Death total: 479

State health officials reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases in Friday's 3 p.m. update. This brings Michigan's total to 12,744.

There were 62 deaths recorded; the death toll has reached 479. The age range on the deaths goes from the youngest victim of 20 years old to the oldest victim being 107 years old.

There are 187 cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The state also started reporting the breakdown of cases by race. This data shows 35% of cases are black or African people, 20% are Caucasian, 35% are unknown and small percentages are Asian or Pacific Islander or multiple races.

►See the cumulative data here.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More coronavirus coverage from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.