Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday's cases

State total: 15,718; Death total: 617

State health officials reported 1,493 new cases in Sunday's 3 p.m. update. This about how many were recorded on Saturday as well.

The total number of cases has reached 15,718. The city of Detroit has over 4,400 cases, with the three-county metro Detroit region reporting about 80% of the state's total.

The death toll rose by 77, bringing the total to 617.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 238 cases.

►See the cumulative data here.

Between public, hospital and commercial labs, about 40,500 specimens have been tested as of Saturday at 3 p.m.; 10,435 were positive. The number of specimens does not equal the number of people with COVID-19 because people may have more than one test or the results may have come from an out of state lab.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

At this point, the state has not started reporting the number of recovered cases yet.

Michigan legislature split over extending state of emergency

Michigan House leaders are disputing over whether to lengthen Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state of emergency by 70 days, and they are also split on whether the legislature should hold in-person session on Tuesday, April 7.

The legislature's last vote was three weeks ago.

►Read more here.

Detroit man is first mail handler to die from COVID-19

A Detroit mail handler died from COVID-19 this week, according to the National Postal Mail Handlers Union.

Anthony Smith was a member of the United States Postal Service for 30 years and he worked at the Detroit NDC. He is the first known mail handler to die from coronavirus, the union said on Wednesday, April 1.

►Read more here.

Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives

Americans braced for what the nation's top doctor warned Sunday would be "the hardest and saddest week" of their lives while Britain assumed the unwelcome mantle of deadliest coronavirus hotspot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that surpassed even hard-hit Italy.

"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,'' U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told "Fox News Sunday."

►Read more here.

Michigan officials require faster reporting of COVID-19 deaths

An emergency order from the state’s health department is requiring doctors and funeral homes to report COVID-19 deaths quicker.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the directive late Saturday. It took effect immediately.

►Read more here.

Saturday's cases

State total: 14,225; Death toll: 540

In the daily state update at 3 p.m., health officials said there were 1,481 new cases Saturday bringing the total to 14,225.

The death toll rose by 61; the virus has killed a total of 540 people in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has 188 cases.

The latest testing data from Friday at 1 p.m. shows that nearly 38,000 specimens have been tested and about 9,770 those came back positive.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More coronavirus coverage from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.