Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to give update on COVID-19 response Monday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

Sunday's cases

State total: 15,718; Death total: 617

State health officials reported 1,493 new cases in Sunday's 3 p.m. update. This about how many were recorded on Saturday as well.

The total number of cases has reached 15,718. The city of Detroit has over 4,400 cases, with the three-county metro Detroit region reporting about 80% of the state's total.

The death toll rose by 77, bringing the total to 617.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 238 cases.

►See the cumulative data here.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More coronavirus coverage on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.