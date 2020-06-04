Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.
Whitmer to give update on COVID-19 response Monday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 10:15 a.m. on Monday.
Sunday's cases
State total: 15,718; Death total: 617
State health officials reported 1,493 new cases in Sunday's 3 p.m. update. This about how many were recorded on Saturday as well.
The total number of cases has reached 15,718. The city of Detroit has over 4,400 cases, with the three-county metro Detroit region reporting about 80% of the state's total.
The death toll rose by 77, bringing the total to 617.
The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 238 cases.
►See the cumulative data here.
State recommendations for COVID-19
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.
