Michigan's governor has ordered all gatherings of 250 people or more to be cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus.

Many businesses are also closing their doors.

Below is a partial list of the businesses that have made announcements or informed us that they are closing. If you'd like to have your business listed, contact us at news@wzzm13.com.

Kent County

Ottawa County

Grand Haven Library

Muskegon County

Home and Garden Muskegon

There are also several closings and delays in our system. Check the full list here.

More COVID-19 stories

The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

