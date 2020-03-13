Michigan's governor has ordered all gatherings of 250 people or more to be cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus.
Many businesses are also closing their doors.
Below is a partial list of the businesses that have made announcements or informed us that they are closing.
Kent County
- Children's Museum
- Frederik Meijer Gardens
- Founders Taproom
- Grand Rapid Public Library
- Grand Public Art Museum
- Grand Rapids Public Museum
- Kent District Library
- Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA)
- Van Andel
- West Michigan Women's Expo
Ottawa County
- Grand Haven Library
Muskegon County
- Home and Garden Muskegon
There are also several closings and delays in our system.
The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
