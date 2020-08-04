GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Across large cities that are hot spots for coronavirus, the disease is disproportionately killing African Americans.

Data from the state of Michigan shows that 40% of the coronavirus deaths in Michigan are African Americans, even though they represent less than 15% of the population.

►See the cumulative data here.

Derrick Owens is a West Michigan community leader who believes that certain health conditions are leading to the high death rate for African Americans.

"There are certain dynamics we are challenged with. Asthma is prevalent in the black community, diabetes is prevalent in the black community," says Owens.

He also says there are a lack of healthcare options for many minorities.

"Historically it's been that way in urban America. Something that just traps us, and you can visit any urban American community and you have those same issues economically and socially," says Owens.

But he also believes in accountability and is disturbed to see some not take the crisis seriously.

"I have family in Detroit who say it's totally out of control and people are ignoring the guidelines to stay safe. It's crazy to me; it's crazy," says Owens.

