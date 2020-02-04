GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer's update on state's response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said the governor will be tentatively announcing her plans for the duration of the school year in a Thursday morning press conference.

Whitmer will be joined by Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun to also provide updates on the state's COVID-19 response.

Virtual town hall about COVID-19 at 7 p.m.

Whitmer and Khaldun will take part in a virtual town hall about the state's response to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 2.

The event will be produced and broadcasted by Detroit TV stations. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will air the event starting at 7 p.m. on television and via live streams on Facebook, YouTube and 13onyourside.com

During the town hall, Whitmer will answer questions about how the state is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Questions can be submitted online.

Wednesday's cases

The state reported 1,719 new cases on April 1, bringing the state total to 9,334. The death toll has now hit 337, with 78 new deaths reported Wednesday.

Twenty percent of Michigan cases are in people ages 50 to 59, and men have accounted for 65% of COVID-19 deaths in the state. State data shows the youngest person to die from the virus was 25 and the oldest was 107.

At this point, the state has not started reporting the number of recovered cases yet.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

