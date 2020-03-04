GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

DNR: Crowded beaches and parks could cause closures

The DNR has reduced amenities at its parks and recreation areas. Things like playgrounds, campgrounds, fishing piers, disk golf courses, are off limits right now.

So far, the DNR has only closed the Tippy Dam Recreation Area, in Manistee. But that could become a similar story at other state parks if people continue to crowd popular areas, like fishing and biking spots, and ignore social distancing rules.

Health department can now fine $1,000 for noncompliance of stay at home order

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued an emergency order that will put in place civil fines up to $1,000 for violations of the governor's stay at home order.

Thursday's cases

The state reported 1,457 new cases and 80 new deaths. The total case count is now 10,791 and the death toll has reached 417.

The age range of patients who have died from the virus is 20-107 years old on Thursday. On Wednesday, the youngest patient to die was 25.

The state is also now including the race of those both who have the virus and who have died from the virus. Right now, 40% of people who have died from COVID-19 in Michigan were black or African American people.

At this point, the state has not started reporting the number of recovered cases yet.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

