Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

State officials report nearly 1,000 new cases

In the state's Saturday 3 p.m. update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 993 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,650.

The state's death toll also rose to 111. There are a total of 47 cases in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Southeast Michigan continues to be the hardest hit region, with 83% of the cases across the state. The city of Detroit has over 1,300 cases and 30 deaths.

View the cumulative data here.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

Allegan County reports 2nd case of COVID-19

The Allegan County Health Department confirmed the county's second case of COVID-19 Saturday.

The 40-year-old patient is currently hospitalized and has no history of travel. The patient, who is not specified as a man or a woman, took the proper precautions and had minimal community contact when they learned of the diagnosis, according to the county.

The health department is still investigating the case.

Trump approves Whitmer's disaster declaration request

President Donald Trump approved Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's major disaster declaration request for Michigan.

The declaration provides additional money to address the outbreak. A top health official said the situation in Detroit will worsen.

Friday's cases

Michigan has a total of 3,657 COVID-19 cases and 92 people have died, according to state data.

As of Friday morning, state data shows there were 801 new cases and 32 more deaths. New state data shows that 65% of patients' deaths have been men. The average age of deceased patients is 68.4. There are also 23 cases reported within the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Two of the Friday reported deaths were in Muskegon County. But, the majority of the state's 92 deaths have occurred in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

