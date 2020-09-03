WASHINGTON —

Here is the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects in the U.S. and around the world Monday.

Officials set to receive thousands from ship hit by virus

Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the cost of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with COVID-19.

Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine. More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries.

The U.S. death toll from the virus reached at least 21 and the number of cases worldwide have soared above 110,000.

RELATED: Wall Street reaction to coronavirus Monday

Democratic campaign rallies go on -- for now

Sen. Bernie Sanders says his presidential campaign is gauging when it may become necessary to cancel the large campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread the illness.

The Democratic presidential candidate says in televised interviews that “obviously” the safety of the American people comes first, so he's talking constantly to public health officials.

Federal health authorities have been advising older people and those with medical conditions, in particular, to avoid crowded spaces.

So far President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders haven't cut back on big campaign events.

RELATED: Three Iowans test positive for COVID-19

China says new cases have dropped

China is reporting another slight drop in the number of new virus cases.

In its update Monday morning, China said 40 cases of infection with the new coronavirus were confirmed in the past 24 hours, down from 44 new cases the previous day.

Another 22 deaths were reported, all but one in the hardest-hit province of Hubei that has been the epicenter of the global outbreak.

China now has now recorded 80,735 total cases, among which 19,016 remain in treatment and 58,600 have been released.

China's ruling Communist Party has turned to its propaganda playbook, portraying President Xi Jinping as firmly in charge, leading an army of health workers in a “people’s war” against the disease.

The party seeks to avoid blame for any mishandling of the outbreak. Conversely, it seeks credit for overcoming the crisis. The tried and true formula appears to remain effective at promulgating the party's version of events, at least at home in China.

2 members of Congress self-isolating after contact with coronavirus patient

Sen. Ted Cruz and congressman Paul Gosar say they are isolating themselves after determining they had interacted at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz says he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and will spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.

Gosar says he had sustained contact with the man at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff are under self-quarantine. The office of Gosar, an Arizona Republican, will be closed for the week.

Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears

Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the state's biggest industry so far. George Ague leads a tourism promotion agency for Orlando and says there have only been a handful of inquiries about the virus by people planning trips to central Florida. But that could change at any moment

With spring break around the corner, cancellations could be devastating during one of the busiest times of the year in the Sunshine State.

Orlando park officials say they're adding more hand sanitizers and monitoring the situation.