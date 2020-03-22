LANSING, Mich. — Here is the latest information on coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Michigan confirmed COVID-19 cases top 1,000

On Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 249 new coronavirus cases, making the total 1,035. They also reported a total of eight deaths: four out of Detroit, one in Kent County, one in Macomb County and one in Wayne County.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

Here is where the most recent cases are:

Allegan - 1

Berrien - 1

Calhoun - 1

Charlevoix - 1

Detroit City - 77 (1 death)

Emmet - 1

Genesee - 7

Gladwin- 1

Grand Traverse - 1

Kent- 0 (1 death)

Livingston - 2

Macomb - 39 (1 death)

Midland - 2

Monroe - 3

Oakland - 48

Ottawa - 4

Roscommon - 1

Saginaw - 1

Washtenaw - 6

Wayne - 5 (1 death)

Out of State - 1

Whitmer pushes for national strategy on fighting coronavirus

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer repeated her call for the Trump administration to allow for an open enrollment healthcare period under the Affordable Care Act. She also spoke on ABC's "This Week" saying that there needs to be a national strategy on addressing the virus.

►Read more here.

Saturday's cases

On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 238 new coronavirus cases, making the total 787. They also reported five deaths in their 2 p.m. update.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.