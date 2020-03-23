LANSING, Mich — Here is the latest information on coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Muskegon County confirms first COVID-19 case

Muskegon County health officials confirmed the county's first positive COVID-19 case. Public Health Muskegon County identified the positive case through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The positive case is an adult female and PHMC officials are working on contacting people who have been in close contact with the patient. No other details were released Monday morning.

►Find more details here: https://bit.ly/33GQMPu

Whitmer press conference on Monday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to hold a press conference Monday, March 23 at 11 a.m. to provide an update on the state's response to coronavirus.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website.

Sunday's cases

On Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 249 new coronavirus cases, making the total 1,035. MDHHS also reported a total of eight deaths. Washtenaw County reported its first COVID-19 death on Sunday, bringing the state total to nine. This death is not reflected in the state data yet, but will be listed in the state's 2 p.m. update.

Here is where the most recent cases are:

Allegan - 1

Berrien - 1

Calhoun - 1

Charlevoix - 1

Detroit City - 77 (1 death)

Emmet - 1

Genesee - 7

Gladwin- 1

Grand Traverse - 1

Kent- 0 (1 death)

Livingston - 2

Macomb - 39 (1 death)

Midland - 2

Monroe - 3

Oakland - 48

Ottawa - 4

Roscommon - 1

Saginaw - 1

Washtenaw - 6

Wayne - 5 (1 death)

Out of State - 1

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.