MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Michigan's confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 1,791; death toll is 24

Michigan's total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 1,791 and the death toll has reached 24.

The state reported 463 cases in its Tuesday update. Here's where all the new cases are:

Bay - 1

Berrien - 3

Calhoun - 1

Charlevoix -1

Clinton - 3

Detroit City - 152

Eaton - 1

Emmet - 1

Genesee - 11

Gladwin - 1

Grand Traverse - 2

Hillsdale - 1

Ingham - 3

Isabella - 2

Jackson - 5

Kalkaska - 1

Kent - 3

Lapeer - 1

Livingston - 4

Macomb - 50

Manistee - 1

Monroe - 5

Muskegon - 2

Newaygo - 1

Oakland - 99

Otsego - 2

Ottawa - 4

Saginaw - 6

St. Clair - 1

Washtenaw - 8

Wayne - 83

Out of State - 2

Not Reported - 2

Spectrum Health releases testing numbers

Patients test – 1,064 (includes Lakeland)

How many inpatients with COVID-19 – 3 (13-county service area)

How many patients under investigation – 38 (13-county service area)

Newaygo County confirms a second case

Newaygo County reported its second case on Tuesday. The health department is now working to determine any other possible exposures to the community. Additional information will be posted here.

Muskegon County confirms a third case

Muskegon County confirmed a third positive case on Tuesday. Public Health Muskegon County said the case is a male child with no travel history. The department is contacting people who have been in close contact with the patient. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

“This is a strong reminder that COVID-19 can affect people of all ages,” said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County Health Officer. “It is important that everyone practice social distancing, follow all public health orders, and work together to slow the spread of this illness.”

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

