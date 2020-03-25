GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

First positive COVID-19 case reported in Van Buren County

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) confirmed Wednesday there is one positive case of COVID-19 in Van Buren County.

VBCDHD said it was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Tuesday, March 24 about the case. The patient is a female in her 60s. VBCDHD said she is in stable condition and has been self-isolating at home.

This case is not listed in the state's total case count. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cass County.

VBCDHD has local COVID-19 Healthcare Advisor phone numbers listed on their website.

Whitmer calls on residents, businesses to donate medical supplies

Many hospitals are facing potential shortages of essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) as the state total of COVID-19 cases grows.

“Right now, medical professionals across the state are forced to reuse face masks. This increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a time when we should do everything we can to mitigate it," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "We’re not getting the tools we need from the federal government, so it’s on all of us to work together to protect each other. ”

Mercy Health hospitals in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, Ascension hospitals in Kalamazoo and officials in Newaygo County are all requesting PPE donations.

Tuesday's cases

Michigan's total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 1,791 and the death toll has reached 24.

The state reported 463 cases in its Tuesday update. Here's where all the new cases are:

Bay - 1

Berrien - 3

Calhoun - 1

Charlevoix -1

Clinton - 3

Detroit City - 152

Eaton - 1

Emmet - 1

Genesee - 11

Gladwin - 1

Grand Traverse - 2

Hillsdale - 1

Ingham - 3

Isabella - 2

Jackson - 5

Kalkaska - 1

Kent - 3

Lapeer - 1

Livingston - 4

Macomb - 50

Manistee - 1

Monroe - 5

Muskegon - 2

Newaygo - 1

Oakland - 99

Otsego - 2

Ottawa - 4

Saginaw - 6

St. Clair - 1

Washtenaw - 8

Wayne - 83

Out of State - 2

Not Reported - 2

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

