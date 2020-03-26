GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer press conference at 11 a.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Amazon warehouse worker in Michigan tests positive for COVID-19

Amazon confirmed one of its employees at a sorting center in Brownstown, Mich. tested positive for COVID-19. The worker is in quarantine, along with others who were in close contact with them, for 14 days with pay.

The company is taking extra precautions, like increased cleaning of door handles, stairway handrails, and screens, as well as social distancing measures, like shifting start and break times.

Wednesday's cases

On Wednesday, the state confirmed 506 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths. Statewide there are 2,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 people have died.

There were eight deaths in Wayne County, one death in Livingston County, four deaths in Macomb County and six deaths in Oakland County.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

