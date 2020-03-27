GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Greenville student diagnosed with COVID-19

A Greenville High School student has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Greenville Daily News.

The district notified the community of the diagnosis, but was limited in what information could be shared. Greenville Public Schools Superintendent Linda Van Houten said the district is working with the Kent County Health Department to follow all the appropriate protocols for the situation.

Thursday's cases

The state total for COVID-19 cases rose to 2,856 and the death toll is at 60.

The state is also now reporting 13 positive cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections, but not all of those cases were new as of Thursday. The state is just now separating MDOC cases from other county cases.

The most recent deaths were reported in Wayne, Genesee, Mecosta, Macomb, Oakland and Tuscola counties.

► Look at the cumulative data here.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.