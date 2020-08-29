Coronavirus updates, Aug. 29: 76,151 recoveries; 799 daily cases

Here are the live updates for Saturday, Aug. 29.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 799 cases of coronavirus Saturday. The total is now 101,478.

There were 21 deaths recorded, which included seven from a review of death certificate data; the death toll has reached 6,467.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Aug. 28. It shows that 76,151 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 607 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 93 on ventilators, and 168 in critical care as of Aug. 28.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Caledonia High School goes online through Sept. 11 after COVID-19 cases

After five students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, Caledonia High School will now go to online only class through Friday, Sept. 11.

According to the school, the changes come at the recommendation of the Kent County Health Department (KCHD).

According to the KCHD, the students and staff member were tested positive earlier this. As of Friday afternoon, KCHD completed contact tracing and has identified over 100 individuals who have had contact and they have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days to avoid further spread.

Whitmer extends ban on visitors to nursing homes

Friday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended an executive order than limits visitors to health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities.

“We know this virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable citizens. That’s why it’s crucial that we remain vigilant and continue our work to protect our most vulnerable residents and those who have dedicated their lives to caring for them,” said Whitmer. “Federal leadership on this issue has been absent, which is why I created a nursing home task force to ensure Michigan has coordinated and steady leadership on this critical issue. I look forward to hearing their recommendations and working closely with them to ensure the continued protection of nursing home residents and staff.”

The ban on visitors in these facilities has been in place since March. This order extends the restrictions through Sept. 30.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 741 daily cases Friday. The state has now recorded 100,699 total cases, surpassing 100,000 for the first time.

There were six deaths recorded. The death toll is now 6,446.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

