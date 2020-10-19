Coronavirus updates, Oct. 19: MDHHS opens 77 new COVID-19 testing locations, GRPS to remain virtual

Here are the live updates for Monday, Oct. 19.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

MDHHS opens 77 new COVID-19 testing locations statewide

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday a partnership that will launch 77 new, free COVID-19 test sites throughout the state.

The department is partnering with Walgreens and expanding its partnership with the Michigan Primary Care Association to open the testing locations. MDHHS said the new sites bring the total number of state-supported, free test locations to nearly 100.

GRPS will remain 100% virtual through fall semester

Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Monday that its schools will continue with virtual learning until second semester.

The district has been 100% virtual since the beginning of the semester due to COVID-19. A hybrid-learning plan was supposed to start Oct. 26.

Now, due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Kent County, the district has decided to nix the hybrid-learning plan.

City of Grand Rapids releases Halloween recommendations, tips amid COVID-19

Halloween may look a little different this year, but the City of Grand Rapids doesn’t want that to spoil the holiday’s fun.

While some cities throughout the country have canceled trick-or-treating, the tradition is still very much allowed in Grand Rapids. However, the city is asking its constituents to stay flexible and proactive when it comes to trick-or-treating amid COVID-19.

On Monday, the city posted a series of recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Kent County Health Department and the Grand Rapids Police Department. They say there are many ways to celebrate Halloween safety.

MDHHS allocates $3.9 million for retention payments for direct care workers

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Monday the implementation of a $3.9 million project that offers retention payments to newly hired direct care workers.

The project is being funded through the CARES Act and is being implemented in partnership with three waiver agencies: Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Area Agency on Aging 1-B and Reliance Community Care Partners.

The MDHHS says the goal of the project is to hire and retain at least 2,000 new workers by Dec. 30, 2020. Newly hired direct care workers are individuals who have not worked as a direct care worker in home and community-based services for at least 60 days before the date of hire.

Workers who complete training and 300 hours of work by Dec. 30 could receive up to $1,600.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,791 daily confirmed cases Saturday. The total number of cases is now 144,897.

There were 23 deaths recorded Saturday, which includes 15 identified during a Vital Records review. The death toll is now 7,010.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Oct. 16. It shows that 109,539 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

