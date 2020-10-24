Coronavirus updates, Oct. 24: Daily cases surpass 3,000

Here are the live updates for Saturday, Oct. 24

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,338 daily cases of coronavirus Friday. The total number of cases is now 158,026.

There were 35 deaths recorded, but 27 were from a Vital Records review. The death toll has reached 7,182.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Oct. 23. It shows that 114,939 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are rising this week. There are 1,241 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 121 patients on ventilators as of Oct. 23.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.





MDHHS reacts to more than 3,300 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,338 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday. That number is the highest daily cases count Michigan has had since the onset of the pandemic.

Now, the total number of coronavirus cases reported by the state has reached 158,026.

“The data shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan, “said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “It is now more important than ever that people take this seriously."

According to a statement from the MDHHS, more than 96% of test results reported Saturday originated from specimens that were collected from individuals in the past five days. They say clusters are continuing to be associated with facilities, programs and schools.

"Wear a mask every time you are going to be around someone outside of your own household," Khaldun said. "Avoid large gatherings and maintain a safe distance from others. If rates continue like this, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and having many more Michiganders die.”

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,826 daily cases of coronavirus Friday. The total number of cases is now 154,688.

There were 18 deaths recorded. The death toll has reached 7,147.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

