Coronavirus updates, Oct. 26: MDHHS virtual roundtable set for 1 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

MDHHS virtual roundtable set for 1 p.m.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,338 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday. That number is the highest daily cases count Michigan has had since the onset of the pandemic.

Now, the total number of coronavirus cases reported by the state has reached 158,026.

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will co-chair a COVID-19 virtual roundtable on Monday. Speakers will include national, state and local experts and leaders in public health, health care and higher education.

The program will include short presentations by each speaker followed by questions from the co-chairs. Topics will include COVID-19 trends, the effectiveness of various strategies to slow the spread of the virus, and expert perspectives and experiences.

The roundtable is set for 1 p.m. Follow this link to listen in live through Microsoft Teams.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update.

Saturday's cases

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

