Coronavirus updates, Sept. 16: Whitmer to give update at 2:30 p.m.

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Sept. 16.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to give update on state's response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving an update Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. on the state's COVID-19 response. She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will also be at the press conference, giving an update on the upcoming general election and the ways Michiganders can vote on Nov. 3.

Muskegon Public Schools: 2 students test positive for COVID-19

Two students within the Muskegon Public Schools district have tested posted for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to families and staff.

The letter states the students were exposed to the virus outside of the school system. They will self-isolate, along with close contacts, who have been notified by Muskegon’s public health department.

Students and staff who have not come into close contact with those students will not be notified, and will not have to quarantine

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 571 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday. The total has reached 113,183.

There were 11 deaths recorded, which included five from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is now at 6,612.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

