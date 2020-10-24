MDHHS reacts to more than 3,300 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

That number is the highest daily cases count Michigan has had since the onset of the pandemic.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,338 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday. That number is the highest daily cases count Michigan has had since the onset of the pandemic.

Now, the total number of coronavirus cases reported by the state has reached 158,026.

“The data shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan, “said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “It is now more important than ever that people take this seriously."

According to a statement from the MDHHS, more than 96% of test results reported Saturday originated from specimens that were collected from individuals in the past five days. They say clusters are continuing to be associated with facilities, programs and schools.

"Wear a mask every time you are going to be around someone outside of your own household," Khaldun said. "Avoid large gatherings and maintain a safe distance from others. If rates continue like this, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and having many more Michiganders die.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.