Spectrum Health sees most patients with COVID-19 since onset of pandemic

151 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus at Spectrum Health. This is a new record for the medical group.

With positive COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the country, Spectrum Health in West Michigan has reported a record-high of COVID-19 in-patients.

According to the Spectrum Health COVID-19 dashboard, 151 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus. Leon Hendrix with Spectrum Health communications said this is a new record.

“The testing positivity rate for our system is at a high 9% right now,” Hendrix said. “These numbers are significantly higher than we saw in West Michigan when things peaked earlier this year.”

On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,338 daily cases of COVID-19. This is the highest number of daily cases in Michigan since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.

A daily record of coronavirus cases was also set nationally Saturday, with more than 83,000 reported infections throughout the country.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.