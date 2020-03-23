LONDON, UK — "Don't take any chances."

That's the message from Tara Jane Langston, a British COVID-19 patient who posted a video from the intensive care unit showing and explaining how she has been struggling since contracting the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Tara's husband, Richard, describes her as a healthy, gym-going, non-smoker. But the video shows Tara coughing and seemingly in pain as she shows the multiple tubes inserted into her hands and the oxygen being pumped in through her nose.

"I'm actually ten times better right now (than) what I was before, I don't even know. I've lost count of the days," Tara says.

Tara, 39, is a waitress. The Guardian reports that the video was initially sent to her co-workers via WhatsApp as a message to them. Tara's sister reportedly said a co-worker posted it on social media without asking Tara or telling her first. The video went viral.

Watch the video below

She also urged people to stop smoking because of how the virus attacks the lungs.

"If anyone still smokes, put the cigarettes down, because I'm telling you now you need your (expletive) lungs. And please, none of you, take any chances. I mean it. Because if it gets really bad, then you're going to end up here, OK?" Tara said.

Richard said Tara did not have to be sedated or ventilated.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed last Friday that although older people are hardest hit by the coronavirus, his message to younger people was "you're not invincible.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially but not exclusively older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The majority of people recover from the new virus.

RELATED: Radio host pleads with young people to follow social distancing guidelines

RELATED: Parents, police struggle to social distance the young in coronavirus outbreak