CALEDONIA, Michigan — Every day, the coronavirus pandemic takes a new toll on Americans. But, Todd Harcek of Caledonia was feeling the impact before the virus crossed our borders. The professor from West Michigan teaches communications in a state-run Chinese school.

A few months ago, Harcek came home for what he thought was a holiday break -- then COVID-19 struck the world.

"The situation has been a major disruption. I'm supposed to be back in China right now teaching mainly Chinese students but also some American students. But, of course they had to cancel all their classes and they've been quarantined," he says. "So, it's concerning to know what's coming our way."

The coronavirus hit China first. At that time, health officials didn't know anything about the virus. But, once the death toll started to climb there, China went into lockdown mode and Harcek was unable to return.

"You kind of want to warn Americans we are not going to be immune from it. All of our lives are going to be significantly disrupted for a period of time to get this under control. That includes everybody. There are no exceptions," said Harcek.

RELATED: State Department advises all US citizens to 'reconsider travel abroad' due to virus pandemic

RELATED: President Trump declares national emergency on coronavirus

The professor has been forced to teach his students online for the past few months. Something, he says isn't always easy.

"Parents are watching the students sit in front of a computer all day and basically being trapped in their homes for such a long period of time. You have to worry about their mental well-being," he says. "The hardest part is trying to teach online with the type of information. I try to make my lectures as lively as I can."

Harcek recognizes challenges and inconveniences come with the fight against this disease and says he tries to keep everything in proper perspective.

"But, we have to come together because this is not going to avoid us and not going to pass us by. It is not going to be easy," he says, admitting he has thought about sentimental objects he left behind.

"However, i this situation, there is no physical object that matters and it shouldn't matter to any of us," he says. "So, I don't think there is anything there that I can't replace or anything that is worth the risk of travel. But, I hope to return at some point, but that is uncertain."

Harcek says he has been watching developments in China for months and even saw some of his colleagues quarantined there. He is desperate wants to warn Americans to brace themselves for some challenging months ahead.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.