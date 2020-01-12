West Michigan officials recommend quarantining after Thanksgiving travel

If you gathered with people from multiple households, it's best to quarantine or limit contact with others for the next two weeks as cases continue to surge.

More people have died from COVID-19 in Kent County during the month of November than in the first six months of the pandemic combined. It's why health officials are asking people who did travel or gather in a large group for Thanksgiving to quarantine now.

"I think that's the biggest thing to know. How many people we've lost just in this past month, the stress on our hospitals and hospital staff," said Brian Hartl, an epidemiologist with the Kent County Health Department.

Over 140 people, more than 40% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Kent County, happened in November. In Ottawa and Muskegon County, about 45% and 47% respectively of all COVID-19 related deaths occurred this month.

It's too soon to tell the impact of large Thanksgiving gatherings and travel on the coronavirus' spread in West Michigan, but Hartl said people who were in high risk settings should limit interaction for the next two weeks, especially with those who are most vulnerable to the virus. Hartl said high risk settings include gatherings with extended families (more than two households) or crowded airports.

Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing are crucial, if you do have to be around other people within the next few weeks after possible exposure, Hartl said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said a negative test Monday is not a guarantee you did not contract COVID-19 over the holiday.

The state says testing should occur five to seven days after potential exposure.

Hartl also recommends people get tested even if they are asymptomatic.

"That's almost the scariest or the hardest thing about this is that you don't want to be asymptomatically infected and then you go about your business and potentially expose others," he said in an interview Monday.

If you do test positive or experience symptoms, Kristina Wieghmink, public information officer for Ottawa County's Department of Public Health, recommends you contact those you have been around.

"Local and state health departments are backlogged with case investigation, so if you have been in contact with someone, after you test positive or after you have symptoms, please notify those people, so that they can start taking the proper precautions," she said.

The state health department's three-week pause order is in effect through Dec. 8, unless it's extended. In Kent County, the health department's public health warning, which expands on MDHHS' order, is in place through January 15.

County health departments agree that with Christmas and New Years approaching, limiting social gatherings will need to continue into next year.

"I know we all want to gather for the holidays, but we really need to be cautious this year and think about alternate methods on how we can celebrate," Wieghmink said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.