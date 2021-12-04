Coronavirus updates, April 12: Michigan reports over 9,000 cases in two-day period, 12 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Monday, April 12.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday and Monday Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) reported 9,674 cases of COVID-19 along with 12 deaths Monday. The numbers are two-day totals for Sunday and Monday. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,837 per day

Today's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHSS since Saturday, April 10.

The total number of cases is at 747,697. The death toll now stands at 16,512 .

(A previous version of this story said the two-day case total was over 16,00. That information has been updated.)

Saturday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,892 cases of COVID-19 along with 74 deaths Saturday.

The total number of cases is at 738,023. The death toll now stands at 16,500.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.