Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Electric Forest postponed to 2021

Festival organizers say due to input from local and state authorities they've decided to postpone their tenth year celebration to next year.

Ottawa County nursing home reporting 6 total deaths, now testing all patients & staff

Sheldon Meadows Assisted Living in Hudsonville is now reporting a total of 6 deaths, four of those are confirmed as COVID-19 related and two are considered probable due to close contact with confirmed patients. The two most recent deaths included a woman in her 90s and a man in his mid-80s, both people had underlying health conditions.

Heritage Property Management, which oversees Sheldon Meadows, said in a statement that it will now be testing all residents and staff.

Muskegon nurse says he was fired after speaking out about PPE shortage

Justin Howe spoke to 13 ON YOUR SIDE last month and said nurses at Hackley Hospital were being prevented from wearing donated masks and not provided with masks by the hospital. The health system refuted these claims.

Monday's cases

The state reported 576 new cases and 77 new deaths on April 20, which brings the statewide total to 32,000 cases and 2,468 deaths. This is the fourth day in a row that the daily case count was below 1,000.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 561 cases and 19 deaths. The Federal Correctional Institute is reporting 55 cases.

The youngest person to die from COVID-19 complications in Michigan is now a 5-year-old Detroit girl. Skylar Herbert developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling while battling the virus.

Health officials have clarified two spikes in the death toll, on April 10 included 30 additional deaths and on April 16 included 65 additional deaths from past death certificate data. The state will review death certificates weekly. If a patient who dies is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case, this will count towards the state's death toll.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

